Brazil currency firms after central bank's hawkish outlook

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency BRBY on Thursday strengthened past 5.00 per dollar in the spot market for the first time since June 2022 after a hawkish policy statement from the central bank at its rate-setting meeting a day earlier.

The central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate at a six-year high of 13.75% and said it was considering holding the policy rate at that level for longer than markets expect due to fiscal risks.

