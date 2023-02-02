US Markets

Brazil currency firms after central bank's hawkish outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

February 02, 2023 — 08:12 am EST

Written by Luana Maria Benedito for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency BRBY on Thursday strengthened past 5.00 per dollar in the spot market for the first time since June 2022 after a hawkish policy statement from the central bank at its rate-setting meeting a day earlier.

The central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate at a six-year high of 13.75% and said it was considering holding the policy rate at that level for longer than markets expect due to fiscal risks.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Brad Haynes)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

