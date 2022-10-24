US Markets

Brazil currency falls on political turmoil, global caution

Contributor
Luana Maria Benedito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's currency fell sharply on Monday as political tensions in the country increased ahead of an Oct. 30 presidential runoff after an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro wounded two policemen while resisting arrest ordered by the country's Supreme Court.

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency fell sharply on Monday as political tensions in the country increased ahead of an Oct. 30 presidential runoff after an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro wounded two policemen while resisting arrest ordered by the country's Supreme Court.

The Brazilian real weakened roughly 2.5% against the U.S. dollar in morning trading, with traders also mentioning global pressure from concerns about the Chinese economy. Brazil's main stock index Bovespa .BVSP dropped 2%.

Larissa Quaresma, an analyst at Empiricus, said investors were getting more cautious due to fears of "election-related armed conflicts" after former Congressman Roberto Jefferson fired against federal police officers on Sunday.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular