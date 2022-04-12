US Markets

Brazil crushes 1.18 mln T sugarcane in late March, ethanol gets most of it

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 1.18 million tonnes in the second half of March, sharply down 76.3% from a year earlier as the new season gathers pace, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

Roughly 89% of crushing in late March was allocated for ethanol production, which reached 213 million liters in the period but was still down 43.1% year-on-year. Sugar output plunged 92.8% to 12,000 tonnes.

