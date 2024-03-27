Brazil creates over 300,000 formal jobs in February, above forecasts

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy created a net 306,111 formal jobs in February, Labor Ministry figures showed on Wednesday, beating forecasts.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated a net 245,000 jobs for the month.

The result also outpaced the 252.487 positions that had been opened in February 2023, according to adjusted data.

Before the official data came out, the president's chief of staff Rui Costa and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad had already pointed out expressive formal job creation for the period.

In January, the performance also exceeded market expectations, with new February figures backing a robust labor market as a driving force for economic activity.

Haddad said in an interview with a local radio station on Wednesday that the economy's expansion could surpass the government's official 2.2% projection for this year.

In February, the average salary upon hiring decreased by 2.36% compared to January, to 2,083 reais ($418.6).

The country's total formal job count rose by 0.67% from the previous month to reach 46 million, with an additional estimated 40 million informal workers not factored into this tally.

($1 = 4.9757 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Steven Grattan)

