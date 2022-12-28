Brazil creates less formal jobs than expected in November

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil created fewer formal jobs than expected in November, reinforcing prospects of a slowdown in the economy at the end of the year amid higher borrowing costs.

According to the Labor Ministry, the net gain reached 135,495 formal jobs in November, well below a forecast of 168,000 in a Reuters poll of economists.

The number represented a 57% drop over the same month last year.

Year-to-date, net job creation totaled 2.47 million, the ministry said.

The labor market strength helped Brazil's economy perform better than expected at the beginning of the year. Still, in recent months it has lost steam on the back of an aggressive monetary tightening which started to drag on activity.

In October, formal job data was positive in only two of the five surveyed sectors: retail (+105,969) and services (+92,213).

The average monthly salary of the new jobs created in the month decreased by 1.05% from October to 1,920 reais ($364), said the ministry.

Formally registered workers in Brazil were up 0.32% to 43.1 million in November. Data does not include the nearly 40 million undocumented workers who do not have formal employment registration in the country.

($1 = 5.2792 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by John Stonestreet and Angus MacSwan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.