Brazil creates fewer jobs than expected in June

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's job market saw fewer formal job creation than anticipated in June, with a net increase of 157,198 positions, Labor Ministry data showed on Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the addition of 164,500 jobs for the month.

All five activity groups analyzed reported positive job creation, with the services sector again standing out, contributing 76,420 positions alone.

The average monthly salary for newly created jobs, however, experienced a decline of 0.62% compared with May, reaching 2,015 reais ($427).

The total number of formally registered workers in Brazil rose by 0.36% from the previous month to 43.5 million. This figure does not encompass the nearly 40 million undocumented workers who are not formally employed.

($1 = 4.7197 reais)

