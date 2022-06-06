Brazil creates 196,966 net formal jobs in April, above expected

US Markets

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazil created more formal jobs than expected in April, official figures showed on Monday, with admission salaries slightly improving from the prior month.

According to the Labor Ministry, Brazil created a net 196,966 formal jobs in April, above the forecast of 170,655 jobs in a Reuters poll of economists.

The average monthly salary of new jobs reached 1,906 reais ($400.47) in April, up by 1.8% from March, the government said.

In 2022, Brazil has so far created a net 770,593 jobs, it added.

($1 = 4.7594 reais)

