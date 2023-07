BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil created a net 157,198 formal jobs in June, Labor Ministry figures showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters were expecting 164,500 jobs would be created in the month.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)

