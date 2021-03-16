Brazil cracks down on coffee firms for alleged tax fraud

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian authorities launched raids and issued multiple arrest warrants as part of a probe to crack down on coffee industry companies accused of evading taxes, according to a statement from prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais on Tuesday.

Large coffee wholesalers and brokers in Paraná are allegedly implicated in the scam, as well as logistics firms and Paraná-based coffee roasters with nationwide operations, the statement said without naming any of the suspects.

Brazilian authorities were serving 35 arrest warrants in connection with the probe, which also involves freezing assets of the suspected parties, the statement noted.

Authorities have found evidence suggesting the suspects siphoned 700 million reais ($125.02 million) from the public purse as part of the scheme.

The investigation spans 39 cities in four states, the statement said.

($1 = 5.5993 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

