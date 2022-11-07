Brazil court will not immediately prevent Petrobras dividend payout -minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's audit court, the TCU, will not immediately intervene in the decision by state-run oil company Petrobras to make a dividend payment, a minister said on Monday PETR4.SA.

The preliminary decision comes days after the country's prosecutors asked to suspend the dividend payout as it could "compromise the financial sustainability of the company in the short, medium and long term," the request document showed.

TCU Minister Augusto Nardes told Reuters there is "no reason" for an emergency precautionary measure to stop the payment, adding that a final decision will be made on Dec. 29.

"I see no reason to alert and leave the market in a situation of instability," he said.

Last Thursday, Petrobras announced dividends of around 43.68 billion reais ($8.47 billion) to shareholders, after posting a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit.

($1 = 5.1567 reais)

