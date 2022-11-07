US Markets

Brazil court will not immediately prevent Petrobras dividend payout -minister

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

November 07, 2022 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's audit court, the TCU, will not immediately intervene in the decision by state-run oil company Petrobras to make a dividend payment, a minister said on Monday PETR4.SA.

The preliminary decision comes days after the country's prosecutors asked to suspend the dividend payout as it could "compromise the financial sustainability of the company in the short, medium and long term," the request document showed.

TCU Minister Augusto Nardes told Reuters there is "no reason" for an emergency precautionary measure to stop the payment, adding that a final decision will be made on Dec. 29.

"I see no reason to alert and leave the market in a situation of instability," he said.

Last Thursday, Petrobras announced dividends of around 43.68 billion reais ($8.47 billion) to shareholders, after posting a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit.

($1 = 5.1567 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter