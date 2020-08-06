US Markets

Brazil court rules on $2 bln Oi group debt to telecom regulator

Contributors
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published

A Brazilian high court ruled on Thursday that the 11 billion reais ($2 billion) debt owed by bankrupt telecom Grupo Oi SA to Brazil's telecommunications regulator Anatel will not get preferential treatment in restructuring negotiations.

BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A Brazilian high court ruled on Thursday that the 11 billion reais ($2 billion) debt owed by bankrupt telecom Grupo Oi SA OIBR4.SA to Brazil's telecommunications regulator Anatel will not get preferential treatment in restructuring negotiations.

The Superior Court of Justice, known as STJ, Brazil's second-highest court, ruled that the debt was administrative and could not be given priority treatment.

Brazil's biggest fixed-line telecommunications operator filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2016. Oi had about 65 billion reais of debt at the time.

Oi's in-court reorganization, which remains Brazil's largest bankruptcy protection case to date, has been marked by disputes between creditors and shareholders over the fate of Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier.

Oi confirmed last week that it has received a new 16.5 billion reais ($3.2 billion) bid for its mobile assets from its three telecom rivals, Tim Participacoes TIMP3.SA, Telefonica Brasil VIVT4.SA and America Movil's Claro AMXL.MX.

($1 = 5.3315 reais)

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Anthony Boadle; editing by Richard Pullin)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular