Brazil's slippage in corruption index clouds OECD membership

Colombia's Congress ratifies Escazu international agreement

Brazil's new pro-gun lawmakers aim to advance firearms agenda

Oct 11 (Reuters) -

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Brazil court presses military on review of voting system, document shows

BRASILIA - Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) asked the Defense Ministry on Tuesday to provide its report on Brazil's electronic voting machines used during this month's election, which President Jair Bolsonaro has attacked baselessly as vulnerable to fraud.

The TCU sought a copy of the report in a request seen by Reuters and said that after a military inspection of the voting machines on election day, "state security will be strengthened with the disclosure of such information."

The TCU press office confirmed it had made the request. The Defense Ministry and presidential press office did not reply to requests for comment.

Brazil's slippage in corruption index clouds OECD membership, report says

SAO PAULO - Brazil slipped in its global corruption positioning due to government interference in the work of law enforcement agencies that has caused serious consequences for anti-graft efforts, Transparency International (TI) said.

The South American country has gone from a status of 'moderate' to 'limited' on the implementation of the mechanisms established by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) against the payment of bribes in commercial transactions abroad, according to a new report from the Berlin-based non-governmental association.

The slippage could set back Brazil's hopes of joining the OECD soon, said Guilherme France, TI's Brazil consultant, told Reuters.

Colombia's Congress ratifies Escazu international agreement for the environment

BOGOTA - Colombia's Congress has ratified the Escazu agreement to protect the environment, the government has said, paving the way to provide greater protection to environmentalists across the Andean country.

The Escazu agreement, adopted in Costa Rica in March 2018, includes provisions to ensure the public's right to environmental information, the right to participation in environmental decision making, and also to protect environmentalists, among others.

Brazil's new pro-gun lawmakers aim to advance Bolsonaro's firearms agenda

BRASILIA - A new wave of pro-gun lawmakers in Brazil, elected this month as part of a more conservative Congress, are likely to ensure far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's vision of a more armed citizenry lives on - even if he fails to win re-election.

Brazil's "bullet caucus" in Congress has long represented the interests of police and farmers interested in self-defense, traditional voting blocs with boots and budgets. But a series of looser gun regulations under Bolsonaro has forged a new breed of U.S.-style pro-gun politicians who put the individual's right to bear arms at the center of their conservative identities.

(Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.