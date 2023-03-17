US Markets

Brazil court accepts Oi's bankruptcy protection request

March 17, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has accepted the request of telecoms firm Oi SA OIBR4.SA to enter into bankruptcy protection, the company said on Friday, just months after it emerged from similar proceedings.

The firm will have up to 60 days to present a recovery plan, it said in a securities filing.

Oi had exited its first bankruptcy protection in December, more than six years after filing for what was then Brazil's biggest ever judicial recovery process.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.