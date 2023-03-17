Brazil court accepts Oi's bankruptcy protection request

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has accepted the request of telecoms firm Oi SA OIBR4.SA to enter into bankruptcy protection, the company said on Friday, just months after it emerged from similar proceedings.

The firm will have up to 60 days to present a recovery plan, it said in a securities filing.

Oi had exited its first bankruptcy protection in December, more than six years after filing for what was then Brazil's biggest ever judicial recovery process.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

