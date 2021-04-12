US Markets
BHP

Brazil court accepts miner Samarco's request for bankruptcy protection

Contributor
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Ricardo Moraes / Reuters

A Brazilian court has accepted a request for bankruptcy protection from miner Samarco, a joint venture between Australia's BHP Group and Brazil's Vale, according to a Samarco statement on Monday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has accepted a request for bankruptcy protection from miner Samarco, a joint venture between Australia's BHP Group BHP.AX and Brazil's Vale VALE3.SA, according to a Samarco statement on Monday.

The firm's financial trouble is connected to the collapse of a dam containing mining waste at a Samarco mine in 2015, killing 19 people and releasing a giant torrent of sludge. It is considered Brazil's worst-ever environmental disaster.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular