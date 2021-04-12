Brazil court accepts miner Samarco's request for bankruptcy protection

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has accepted a request for bankruptcy protection from miner Samarco, a joint venture between Australia's BHP Group BHP.AX and Brazil's Vale VALE3.SA, according to a Samarco statement on Monday.

The firm's financial trouble is connected to the collapse of a dam containing mining waste at a Samarco mine in 2015, killing 19 people and releasing a giant torrent of sludge. It is considered Brazil's worst-ever environmental disaster.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

