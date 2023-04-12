Brazil court accepts Light's request to suspend debt payments

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility Light SA LIGT3.SA said on Wednesday a Rio de Janeiro court granted it an injunction to temporarily suspend payments of financial debts.

The decision, which suspends debt collection for 30 days and is extendable for 30 more, also cancels the "effects of any eventual declarations of early maturity and accelerated amortization already formalized" by its creditors, the firm said in a securities filing.

The move comes after Light began talks with creditors last month to renegotiate debts in an effort to improve its capital structure and preserve cash.

