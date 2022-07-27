Brazil could enter recession in Q4 but goods inflation to slow -ex central banker Kanczuk

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy could fall into a recession as early as the fourth quarter, with slowing growth lowering inflation in Latin America's biggest economy, former Brazilian central bank board member Fabio Kanczuk said on Wednesday.

"You'll see a big slowdown in the economy and have recession (in the) fourth quarter this year and first quarter next year," Kanczuk, former monetary policy director at Banco Central do Brasil (BCB), told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

He also said rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve will bring down American inflation, which should lead to lower durable goods' prices in Brazil and provide the BCB more flexibility in cutting rates.

Brazil's inflation hit 11.39% in mid-July, far above the central bank's 3.5% target, but policymakers risk over-tightening if a recession caused a steep drop in consumer prices, said Kanczuk, currently head of macroeconomics at ASA Investments.

"Policymakers, including myself, have been too optimistic about (controlling) inflation, and we could have the same mistake 'upside down'."

Kanczuk sees the BCB hiking the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points (bps) at their August meeting, and likely continue increasing in increments of 25 bps until ending the hiking cycle at 14.25%.

He expected Brazil to grow at 2% this year as social support checks temporarily bolster the economy, and at 0% in 2023 as the effect of stimulus wanes.

Economists polled by Reuters in July expected growth of around 0.8% next year.

As Brazil gears up for its October presidential elections, Kaczuk said investor concerns over the possible election of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were overdone.

"Lula is very pragmatic," Kaczuk said, adding that his policies would not "create a problem in terms of debt sustainability or crazy monetary policy."

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on Refinitiv Messenger: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Marcela Ayers in Brasilia; Editing by Divya Chowdhury and Marguerita Choy)

((LisaPauline.Mattackal@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/LPM94; +919945309224))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.