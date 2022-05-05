US Markets

Brazil cosmetics maker Natura posts wider-than-expected Q1 net loss

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co Holding SA reported on Thursday a wider-than-expected first quarter net loss of 643.1 million reais ($127.9 million) as it was hit by surging costs.

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co Holding SA NTCO3.SA reported on Thursday a wider-than-expected first quarter net loss of 643.1 million reais ($127.9 million) as it was hit by surging costs.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting Natura, which owns brands such as Avon, The Body Shop and Aesop, to post a quarterly 99 million-real net loss.

($1 = 5.0288 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular