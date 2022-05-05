Brazil cosmetics maker Natura posts wider-than-expected Q1 net loss

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co Holding SA NTCO3.SA reported on Thursday a wider-than-expected first quarter net loss of 643.1 million reais ($127.9 million) as it was hit by surging costs.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting Natura, which owns brands such as Avon, The Body Shop and Aesop, to post a quarterly 99 million-real net loss.

($1 = 5.0288 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.