Brazil corn, sugar and coffee areas seen escaping frosts - expert

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - A polar mass advancing over Brazil is not expected to hit crops like sugarcane, corn and coffee even though temperatures will drop sharply over the coming days, weather consultancy Rural Clima said on Wednesday.

Agrometeorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos said some areas will have temperatures close to zero, but crops should be spared from frosts as a cold front system in southern Brazil blocks the polar mass' advance to the main producing regions.

Monitoring and updating of climate models is required to confirm this scenario.

"It will be very cold in mountainous regions of Santa Catarina, where there may be freezing rain and snow," Santos said.

Rainy weather usually prevents frost, he noted.

The lowest temperatures in Parana, Brazil's second largest corn producing state, will be recorded from June 17-19, with lows close to 2 degrees Celsius, according to Refinitiv data.

In the south of Minas Gerais, Brazil's main coffee region,

lows close to 5 degrees Celsius are expected from June 19-20, the data show. Similar temperatures will hit the south of Mato Grosso do Sul, a big producer of sugarcane and corn.

Brazil remains on track to reap a record corn crop. It is also expected to see a strong recovery in cane output and an increase in coffee production. Potential frosts in coffee areas would have a greater impact next season because this year beans are already formed, experts say.

One thing to monitor is whether high a pressure center moves toward crop areas, which could result in frosts, Santos noted.

In 2021, such a pattern damaged corn, coffee and sugarcane crops.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.