Commodities

Brazil corn exports to China seen at 368,000 tonnes this month

Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

November 23, 2022 — 04:56 pm EST

Written by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

By Ana Mano and Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Four to six vessels are expected to carry Brazilian corn to China this month, the first shipments since a new bilateral trade protocol entered into force, according to maritime shipping data compiled on Wednesday by Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets.

Martins projects Brazilian corn shipments to China totaling as much as 368,000 tonnes in November based on information he independently obtained from market sources and three shipping companies updated through Tuesday.

China's Cofco is the buyer of most cargos, the data showed.

Discrepancies in shipping schedules data make it difficult to determine the exact volumes of Brazilian corn going to China in coming days, Martins said.

On Monday, Cofco finished loading Brazilian corn on the Star Iris vessel at the port of Santos, a source said on condition of anonymity. The 68,300-tonne load is going to China and was supposed to set sail on Wednesday, according to maritime shipping company Alphamar.

Cofco declined to comment, saying such transactions are commercially confidential.

If Brazil does ship the estimated 368,000 tonnes to China in November, that would represent almost 6% of the month's overall exports projected by grain exporter group Anec, according to Martin's calculations.

At least three more vessels will be loaded with a combined 206,000 tonnes of Brazilian corn and sail to China in coming days, namely the Shandong Fu Xin, the Krini, and the Key Guardian, data compiled by Martins showed.

All three ships appear as chartered by Cofco in a report published by maritime shipping company Cargonave on Tuesday. Cargonave, however, declined to disclose the exact nature of the cargo and its destination.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.