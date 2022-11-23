US Markets

Brazil corn exports to China seen at 368,000 t this month due to new trade protocol

November 23, 2022 — 03:49 pm EST

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Four to six vessels are expected to carry Brazilian corn to China this month, the first shipments since a new bilateral trade protocol entered force, according to maritime shipping data compiled on Wednesday by Victor Martins, risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets.

Martins projects Brazilian corn shipments to China totaling as much as 368,000 tonnes in November based on information he independently obtained from market sources and three shipping companies updated through Tuesday.

China's Cofco is the buyer of most cargos, the data showed.

