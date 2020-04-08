Brazil corn exports fall on strong domestic demand; overall ag sales strong - CNA

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports slumped 51% by value in the first quarter, according to data compiled by farm lobby group CNA, reflecting strong demand for livestock feed in the domestic market and a sharp reduction in inventories.

Overall Brazilian agribusiness exports in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $21.4 billion and were virtually stable compared with the same period last year, CNA said.

China was the main destination for Brazil's agricultural commodities exports like soy, beef and chicken, with shipments to the Asian country totaling $7.2 billion in the period.

The figures show the resilience of Sino-Brazilian trade relations even amid a momentary shortage of refrigerated containers to move cargos of meat and fruit after the novel coronavirus outbreak disrupted ports in China earlier this year.

Brazil's fruit exports fell 9% due to the drop in shipments to the European Union, CNA said, referring to the second hot spot for the coronavirus epidemic after China.

A sharp reduction in passenger flights to control the spread of the virus was bound to affect the fruit trade, lobby group Abrafrutas said this week, as some fruits are shipped in the cargo holds of commercial jets.

Brazil relies on ships for 90% of its fruits exports and on airplanes for 10%, Abrafrutas said.

The European Union and the United States were the second and third largest buyers of Brazil' agricultural products in the first three months of the year, according CNA.

Overall beef exports grew by 29.9%, reaching $1.6 billion, while sales of chicken totaled $1.5 billion in the January-to-March period, an increase of 7% on strong Chinese demand.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.