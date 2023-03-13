US Markets

Brazil corn crop expected to surpass 126 mln T on larger area, yields

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

March 13, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by Nayara Figueiredo for Reuters ->

By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to produce the highest volume of corn in history in spite of risks associated with planting delays in some areas, according to a Reuters poll on Monday.

Brazil's total corn production will reach 126.63 million tonnes in the 2022/2023 cycle, up 11.93% from the previous year, a poll including 12 analysts showed.

The potential rise in Brazil's total corn output will be driven by a 4.4% increase in planted area and the expectation of higher yields in the season, poll data showed.

Forecasters said the outlook remains positive in spite of ongoing delays to plant the country's second corn, which is sowed after soybeans are harvested in the same areas. Sowing second corn later means a higher risk of adverse weather events before the harvest.

Brazil's second corn represents 70%-75% of national output in a given year.

"The grower is encouraged to plant [second corn] as prices are high," said Flavio de França Júnior, an analyst with Datagro. The general optimism stems from the good prospects for second corn in Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest farm state.

"Progress in Mato Grosso, the main producer of the second crop, has been at a good pace, so the outlook is for a good crop", said Joao Lopes, market intelligence analyst at StoneX.

Forecaster

Output (mln t)

Area (mln ha)

AgResource

127.84

22.93

Agroconsult

128.5

22.7

AgRural

125.3

22.5

Cogo

127.9

22.6

Conab

124.67

22.04

Datagro

128.65

23.76

hEDGEpoint

123.03

21.8

Refinitiv

125.2

22.1

Safras & Mercado

125.34

21.6

S&P Global

127.5

22.9

StoneX

130.6

22.95

USDA

125

AVERAGE

126.63

22.53

Highest estimate

130.6

23.76

Lowest estimate

123.03

21.6

2021/22 (Conab)

113.13

21.58

Average vs 2021/22

11.93%

4.40%

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)

