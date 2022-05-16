Brazil corn, coffee and cane areas may see limited frosts -analysts

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Farm areas in Brazil's center-south areas, including the states of Parana and Minas Gerais, may be hit by light frosts in coming days, raising concern about corn, coffee and sugarcane crops, analysts said on Monday.

However, they expect the impact to the crops to be very limited as this first cold front of the Brazilian winter is unlikely to bring temperatures too low.

Corn analyst Edmar Gervasio, at Parana state agency Deral, said there is no relevant planting of corn in the regions where temperatures will drop the most.

Parana's Deral projects a record second corn crop of 16 million tonnes this year, up from 5.7 million tonnes last season, when drought and frosts dramatically cut output.

Rural Clima's meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos said on Wednesday certain coffee areas in southern Minas Gerais will face frosts.

But the cold is only likely to affect a few farms and hit the outer parts of the plants there, including trees' upper leaves.

Weather forecaster Climatempo said that there is potential for frosts happening in Parana and also in the coffee areas of Alta Paulista and Mogiana, in Sao Paulo state, where there are also sugarcane crops.

Climatempo said that the Cerrado region in Minas, which was strongly hit by frosts last year driving coffee prices to 11-year highs, is less likely to see frosts with minimum temperatures around 2 degrees Celsius (36 degrees F).

