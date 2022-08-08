Brazil corn-based ethanol producers have enough supplies -farmer-backed group

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn-based ethanol producers in Mato Grosso state are not expected to have problems sourcing the raw material even if China starts buying corn from Brazil this year, farmer-backed research group Imea said on Monday.

Mato Grosso producers have placed corn orders in advance, said Cleiton Gauer, Imea's superintendent. Imea does not anticipate supply issues after China and Brazil agreed on a trade protocol to export corn, but demand from China could be a factor next year, he said.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Leslie Adler Writing by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.