Brazil consumer prices up more-than-expected in mid-October, deflation paused

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer pricesreturned to positive territory in the month to mid-October after two consecutive drops, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, as the sharp fall seen recently in transportation costs waned.

The IPCA-15 consumer price index BRIPCA=ECI rose 0.16% in the month to mid-October, up from a 0.37% decrease in the previous month and above the median forecast of a 0.05% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a yearly basis, inflation reached 6.85% in the period, slightly above the 6.75% forecast by economists.

The statistics agency noted in a report that transportation prices, which had been pushing inflation in the country down in previous months after a string of tax cuts, fell 0.64% in the period - a shallower drop than the 2.35% seen a month ago.

On the other hand, health and personal care prices rose 0.8%, while food and beverage costs increased 0.21% after falling in the month to mid-September. Clothing prices were also up.

Considering the nine groups surveyed, IBGE added, only three posted monthly retreats: transportation, communication and household articles.

