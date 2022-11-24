Brazil consumer prices up 0.53% in mid-November boosted by food costs

Recasts with details, context

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices accelerated on a sequential basis in the month to mid-November, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, marking the second month back in positive territory after a brief deflationary run driven by government measures to tackle soaring costs.

The IPCA-15 consumer price index BRIPCA=ECI posted a 0.53% increase in the month to mid-November, up from a 0.16% rise last month but still below expectations of 0.56% from economists polled by Reuters.

Annual inflation, on the other hand, maintained its downward trend and hit 6.17%, down from 6.85% in the month to mid-October and the lowest since April 2021, likely backing the central bank's decision of keeping interest rate moves on hold for now.

Economists had expected 12-month inflation to hit 6.21%.

The fresh figures come as Brazil's central bank in September decided to pause its aggressive monetary tightening, keeping interest rates at 13.75% after 12 consecutive hikes that lifted them from a 2% record low in March 2021.

Nonetheless, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said earlier this month that the country was and policymakers thought there was still work left to be done.

IBGE data from last month had already shown that Brazil paused the deflationary run seen in August and September, which had been driven by a sharp drop in fuel costs after a string of tax cuts.

Campos Neto signaled that a fiscal deterioration could force a new monetary policy shift, responding to the significant increase in spending planned by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who takes office on Jan. 1.

In mid-November, IBGE reported that eight of the nine groups surveyed posted monthly increases, communications being the only exception.

Food and beverage costs rose by "an expressive" 0.54%, the statistics agency said, while transportation and health and personal care prices were up by 0.49% and 0.91%, respectively. Fuel prices rose for the first time in five months.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

