Brazil consumer prices rise above all estimates in mid-December

SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices rose by more than expected in the month to mid-December, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Thursday, likely validating the central bank's decision not to accelerate the pace of its interest rate cuts at the moment.

In Latin America's largest economy, prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index BRIPCA=ECI increased 0.40% in the period, up from 0.33% in the previous month and above all estimates in a Reuters poll of economists, whose median forecast was 0.27%.

That took 12-month inflation in the country to 4.72%, still a tad below the high end of the central bank's official target range of 1.75% to 4.75% but also well above market expectations of 4.59%.

The fresh figures come as Brazil's central bank chief reiterated, when asked about potentially speeding up an ongoing monetary easing cycle, that he sees the current pace of 50-basis-point cuts per meeting as "appropriate".

Roberto Campos Neto said his goal for 2024 was delivering inflation within the official target, which next year will be trimmed to 3% plus or minus 1.5 percentage points, and "interest rates as low as possible."

In order to tame high inflation, Brazil's central bank held its benchmark rate at a six-year high of 13.75% for nearly a year following 1,175 basis points of hikes, before kicking off an easing cycle in August.

It has so far reduced rates by 200 basis points and flagged further 50 basis point cuts in each of the next two policy meetings, but Campos Neto has repeatedly said he still sees the easing cycle ending in restrictive territory.

Inflation in December was driven by higher transportation prices, with a drop in fuel prices failing to offset the jump in airfares, as well as higher food and beverage costs, according to IBGE.

The latest data might "throw cold water" on some market players' expectations that interest rates in Brazil could go well below 9%, Genial Investimentos strategist Roberto Motta said.

Interest rate futures 0#DIJ: opened the session up following the inflation figures.

