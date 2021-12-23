US Markets

Brazil consumer prices rise 0.78 pct in mid-December

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index BRIPCA=ECI rose 0.78 percent in the month to mid-December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The index came close to the expectation of an 0.8 percent rise, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

