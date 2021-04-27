Brazil consumer prices rise 0.60 pct in mid-April

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.60 percent in the month to mid-April, down from 0.93 in the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. The index had been expected to rise 0.68 percent, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.