Brazil consumer prices rise 0.58 pct in mid-January

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.58 percent in the month to mid-January, down from 0.78 in the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The index had been expected to rise 0.43 percent, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

