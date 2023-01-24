US Markets

Brazil consumer prices rise 0.55% in mid-January

January 24, 2023 — 07:25 am EST

Adds more details

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual consumer prices came in slightly above market expectations in the month to mid-January, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, as Latin America's largest economy starts a new year hoping to bring inflation back to target.

The IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 5.87% in the 12 months to mid-January, slightly exceeding the 5.83% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, though slowing from the 5.9% seen in the previous month.

That came on the back of a 0.55% monthly increase, IBGE said, boosted by higher health and personal care and food and beverage costs. Economists had expected a 0.52% rise in the month.

