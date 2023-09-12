Brazil consumer prices pick up slightly less than expected in August

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose slightly less than expected in August, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Tuesday, as lower food prices offset the hike in energy and fuel prices.

Prices were up 0.23% in the month, IBGE said in a statement, below market forecasts of 0.28%.

That took annual inflation to 4.61%, up from 3.99% in the previous month, but below the 4.67% expected by economists polled by Reuters. The figure is also still within the central bank's inflation target range of 1.75% to 4.75% for this year.

The data comes a little more than a week before the central bank is set to cut interest rates for the second time in a row after it kicked off a monetary easing cycle after maintaining its benchmark rate on hold at a six-year high of 13.75% for nearly a year in a bid to tame high inflation.

Out of the nine categories surveyed by IBGE, housing had the greatest impact on the index, boosted by a 4.59% growth in residential electricity prices, as a one-off discount from the Itaipu hydroelectric plant ended.

Gasoline prices rose 1.24% in the month, following a hike in fuel prices by state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA in mid-August.

Food and beverages, on the other hand, fell for the third consecutive month.

"We've seen falls over the last few months in some important household consumption items, such as beef and chicken, which is related to supply issues," as availability of the products is higher, said Andre Almeida, the survey manager in a statement.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

