Brazil consumer prices hit six-year high in mid-May
Adds details, context
SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer prices rose more than expected in the month to mid-May, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, marking the sharpest jump for the period in six years as the country grapples with galloping inflation.
The IPCA-15 consumer price index BRIPCA=ECI rose 0.59% in the month, according to IBGE.
That was down from 1.73% in the previous month as the central bank has raised interest rates aggressively, but still above expectations of a 0.45% rise, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.
Inflation in the 12 months to mid-May hit 12.20%, up from 12.03% in mid-April. Analysts had expected it to remain at 12.03%, the poll showed.
Prices for eight of nine categories of products and services surveyed were up in mid-May. The biggest impact came from transportation, with costs up 1.8%, even though decelerating from the 3.43% increase seen a month ago, IBGE said.
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Bernadette Baum)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling