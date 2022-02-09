Brazil consumer prices decelerate in Jan; rise is steepest in 6 years

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's IPCA consumer price index BRCPI=ECI decelerated in January from the previous month, as expected, but still showed the strongest pace for the period in six years as inflation persisted in Latin America's largest economy.

The index grew 0.54% from a month earlier, government statistics agency IBGE reported on Wednesday, down from 0.73% in December and almost matching the 0.55% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Eight of the nine groups of products and services surveyed by IBGE were up in January. The food and beverages group, up 1.11%, made the biggest contribution to the overall result, while household items had the steepest rise, climbing 1.82%.

The 12-month inflation rate of 10.38% was also in line with the 10.39% rise forecast in the poll, up from the accumulated 10.06% increase seen in 2021.

The central bank recently estimated that inflation will stand around 5.4% this year, sharply falling from last year, but once again above the year-end target range, which is 3.5% for this year with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points on either side.

After raising the benchmark rate to 10.75% last week, the central bank kept the door open for further, though smaller, hikes, vowing to keep an aggressive monetary tightening until inflation converges to within the targets.

Policymakers have already promoted eight consecutive hikes since taking the rate from its record low of 2% in March last year, the previous three comprising 150 basis points each.Higher rates are expected to weigh on a sputtering economy, while pushing up sovereign borrowing costs.

