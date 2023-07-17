Brazil consumer debt renegotiation program to use $1.56 billion in Treasury guarantees -minister

BRASILIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the government is expecting to use around 7.5 billion reais ($1.56 billion) in Treasury guarantees for its consumer debt renegotiation program known as Desenrola.

Speaking at a press conference, Haddad said that Brazilian bank Nubank NU.N was uncertain about joining the program due to the small amount of benefits it would be entitled to use.

($1 = 4.8069 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

