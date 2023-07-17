News & Insights

US Markets
NU

Brazil consumer debt renegotiation program to use $1.56 billion in Treasury guarantees -minister

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

July 17, 2023 — 05:01 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the government is expecting to use around 7.5 billion reais ($1.56 billion) in Treasury guarantees for its consumer debt renegotiation program known as Desenrola.

Speaking at a press conference, Haddad said that Brazilian bank Nubank NU.N was uncertain about joining the program due to the small amount of benefits it would be entitled to use.

($1 = 4.8069 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.