Brazil consumer confidence slumps to three-year low in March - FGV

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer confidence fell in March to its lowest level in over three years, a survey showed on Tuesday, as coronavirus worries mounted.

The Fundacao Getulio Vargas's national consumer confidence index fell to 80.2 in March from 87.8 the month before, the lowest since January 2017 and marking the biggest month-on-month decline since October 2008.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

