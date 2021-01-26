Brazil consumer confidence falls in January for fourth month in a row - FGV

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil fell in January for the fourth month in a row, a survey indicated on Tuesday, with worries over the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and end of government cash transfers to the poor slowing the economic recovery.

The Getulio Vargas Foundation's (FGV) consumer confidence index fell 2.7 points to 75.8 points in January, a fourth straight decline following a run of five increases from April's record low 58.2, and slipping further back from the pre-pandemic level of 87.8 in February.

"The upsurge of the pandemic ... increased worries about the economic situation. Without the support of emergency benefits, families continue to postpone consumption," said survey manager Viviane Seda Bittencourt, adding that the slow labor market recovery is also weighing on consumer sentiment.

Confidence about future expectations and the current situation both fell, FGV said. The current conditions index fell 1.6 points to 68.1, the lowest since last May, while the future expectations index fell for 3.5 points to 82.1.

Emergency payments to supplement lost income during the coronavirus pandemic provided a lifeline to up to 30 million of Brazil's poorest families. These payments ended on Dec. 31, but political pressure is mounting on the government to revive them.

Brazil's recovery from the depths of the pandemic crisis last year was fairly rapid, but it is losing steam. The central bank warned on Tuesday that the pandemic and end of emergency aid could even temporarily throw the economy into reverse.

