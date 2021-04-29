Brazil consumer, business default rates anchored at historic low in March - central bank

US Markets

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios held steady in March at a multi-year low of 2.9%, while bank lending spreads narrowed to 22.5 percentage points from 22.9 points in February, the central bank said on Thursday.

The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 1.5% in the month to 4.1 trillion reais ($766 billion) and in the 12 months through March loan growth accelerated 14.5%, the central bank said.

($1 = 5.35 reais)

