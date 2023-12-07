Brazil congressman snubs govt request to cap potential spending cuts in 2024 budget bill

Recasts with context, further details, comments from Congressman

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Congressman Danilo Forte, the sponsor of Brazil's 2024 budget guidelines bill in the lower house of parliament, said on Thursday he decided not to incorporate a government-backed amendment that would impose limits on budget cuts.

The amendment, proposed by the government's leader in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, sought to ensure that any spending cuts aimed at eliminating the primary deficit by next year would maintain a real growth of at least 0.6% in expenses.

"The government leader's amendment on budget cuts had legal fragility," Forte told reporters.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad had publicly supported the amendment, saying that next year's budget constraints would be capped at 23 billion reais ($4.69 billion) under this interpretation.

Without it, private economists estimated the government's need for 53 billion reais in budget cuts to eliminate its deficit in 2024.

According to the new fiscal rules presented by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration, annual expenses should grow no less than 0.6% and no more than 2.5% per year above inflation, also limited to 70% of revenue growth.

This framework works in conjunction with the definition of a target for Brazilian public accounts, which for 2024 was set by the government as a zero primary deficit.

The government's decision to uphold its ambitious fiscal target was based on Haddad's argument that potential spending cuts to meet the goal would not be as drastic.

Lula had previously said that achieving the zero deficit target was not essential, citing the importance of funding for priority projects and construction investments.

($1 = 4.9049 reais)

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Angus MacSwan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.