Brazil congressman grants government leeway in 2024 spending cuts

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Congressman Danilo Forte, the sponsor of Brazil's 2024 budget guidelines bill in the lower house of parliament, has included a provision granting the government greater flexibility in reducing expenditures, aligning with the wishes of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Despite saying on Thursday that he had not accepted an amendment proposed by the government's leader in Congress explicitly establishing that any spending cuts aimed at eliminating the primary deficit by next year should maintain a real growth of at least 0.6% in expenses, Forte inserted a message in another section of his report preventing larger cuts.

According to Forte's report, allocations adhering to the spending rule of the government's new fiscal framework should not be subject to limitations. The lawmaker had not clarified on Thursday that he had included this modification.

In practical terms, this interpretation is poised to limit government budget cuts in 2024 to a maximum of 23 billion reais ($4.67 billion). Economists had estimated that the figure would stand at 53 billion reais without it.

The congressman's office said Forte allowed the government "to exempt certain expenses from budget cuts," framing the rules in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) and the new fiscal rules.

These rules stipulate that annual expenses should grow no less than 0.6% and no more than 2.5% per year above inflation, with the additional constraint of being limited to 70% of revenue growth.

This framework works in conjunction with the definition of a target for Brazilian public accounts, which for 2024 was set by the government as a zero primary deficit.

The government's decision to uphold its ambitious fiscal target was based on the Finance Ministry's argument that potential spending cuts to meet the goal would not be as drastic.

Lula had previously said that achieving the zero deficit target was not essential, citing the importance of funding for priority projects and construction investments.

($1 = 4.9217 reais)

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

