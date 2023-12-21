News & Insights

Brazil congressional committee approves 2024 budget bill

December 21, 2023 — 07:48 pm EST

Written by Maria Carolina Marcello for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's congressional budget committee approved on Thursday the country's 2024 budget bill, with a shallower-than-expected spending cut in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's growth acceleration program.

The bill now needs to be voted on by both the lower house and senate in a joint session of Congress, expected to take place on Friday.

The lawmaker in charge of the bill, Luiz Carlos Motta, backed down from earlier drafts and scaled back a reduction in expenses earmarked for the government's "growth acceleration" program, known as PAC, according to the Senate news agency.

On Wednesday, he announced a cut of almost a third of the 61.3 billion reais ($12.55 billion) initially proposed by the government for the program. On Thursday, however, he revised the budget slash to 6.3 billion reais.

