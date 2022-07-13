Brazil Congress approves major spending bill

BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Congress on Wednesday approved the main text of a major pre-election spending package that President Jair Bolsonaro is banking on to lift his flagging re-election hopes, despite expectations it will fan double-digit inflation and hurt Brazil's exchange rate.

