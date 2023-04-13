Brazil confirms record soybean, corn output forecasts in new Conab report

By Roberto Samora and Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will produce a record 153.6 million tonnes of soybeans this season, an increase of 2.2 million tonnes compared to a March forecast as harvesting draws to a close in the world's biggest exporter of the oilseed.

In a report released Thursday by the government's food supply and statistics agency Conab, it cited adjustments in national average yield estimates as a factor for the upward revision.

The new report confirms lower soy output in Rio Grande do Sul state, where a drought compromised part of the crop, were compensated by good conditions elsewhere.

Farmers will harvest an average of 3,527 kilograms of soy per hectare, according to Conab. They planted the largest area in history in the 2022/23 cycle, and recorded record average yields and production, Conab said.

"Yields outside of Rio Grande do Sul, from Paraná upwards.... were far above normal averages," said Carlos Gogo, a consultant. He noted that lower fertilizer applications were compensated by adequate rainfall and sun exposure in key producing regions.

Conab said total corn production in Brazil will reach a historic high of 124.9 million tonnes, with a slight increase compared to the projection released last month, even though some farmers were forced to plant their second corn outside the ideal climate window because of delays in the soy harvest.

Second corn is planted after soy is reaped in the same areas, and represents 70%-75% of output in a given year.

Conab projected Brazil's second corn crop at 95.3 million tonnes, compared with 95.6 million tonnes last month, while it raised the first corn harvest forecast by around 500,000 tonnes to 27.2 million tonnes.

For the total grain harvest in 2022/23, the current forecast is 312.5 million tonnes, against 309.9 million in the March estimate. This marks an annual increase of about 15% driven by higher soybean and corn outputs, Conab said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

