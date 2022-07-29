Brazil confirms its first monkeypox-related death

US Markets

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil reported on Friday its first monkeypox-related death, with a Health Ministry statement confirming the passing of a 41-year-old man with cancer and a weakened immune system.

Most Popular