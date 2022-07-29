Brazil confirms its first monkeypox-related death

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil reported on Friday its first monkeypox-related death, with a Health Ministry statement confirming the passing of a 41-year-old man with cancer and a weakened immune system.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.