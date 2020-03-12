US Markets

Brazil communications secretary, who met Trump, tests positive for coronavirus -Estado de S.Paulo

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID MERCADO

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - A Brazilian government official who attended an official meeting at Donald Trump's resort in Florida on Saturday and posted a photo of himself standing next to the U.S. president has tested positive for coronavirus, the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper said on Thursday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, is awaiting the results of a second confirmation test, according to the report.

Brazil's presidency did not respond to a request for comment.

Asked by Reuters before Estado reported the positive test, Brazil's Health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, said Bolsonaro would be monitored if Wajngarten tested positively.

In the photo posted on his Instagram account, Wajngarten is standing next to Trump wearing a "Make Brazil great again" cap. Vice President Mike Pence was next to Trump.

