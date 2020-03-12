US Markets

Brazil communications secretary, who met Trump, has coronavirus - govt

Anthony Boadle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, has been diagnosed with coronavirus following a second confirmatory test, the presidency's communications office said on Thursday.

Wajngarten accompanied Bolsonaro on a recent trip to the U.S. and posted a photograph on Instagram standing next to Donald Trump. In the statement, Brazil said it had already notified U.S. authorities of the positive test.

