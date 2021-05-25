US Markets

Brazil coffee output seen falling almost 23% in off year for Arabica - Conab

Roberto Samora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil's total coffee output is expected to fall by 22.6% in 2021, to an estimated 48.8 million 60-kilo bags, as this is an off year for production of the Arabica variety, according to estimates released by the government's food supply and statistics agency Conab on Tuesday.

Conab forecasts production of 33.36 million bags of Arabica this season and 15.44 million of Robusta.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

