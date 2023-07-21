News & Insights

Commodities

Brazil coffee harvest seen at 66%, slightly below normal -report

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

July 21, 2023 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 coffee harvest has reached 66% of the total area by July 18, slightly below the historical pace for this time of the year, according to an estimate released on Friday by consultancy Safras & Mercado.

As a comparison, the consultancy said that the five-year average for the period is 71%. The harvest, however, is ahead of the pace seen at this time in 2022, when it was at 57%.

Safras estimated that around 83% of robusta coffee fields have been harvested, compared with 83% at this time last year, and below the 89% five-year average for the period. Meanwhile, the arabica coffee harvest has reached 58%, just above 57% this time last year, but below the 63% five-year average.

Brazil had some rains earlier this month, which tend to reduce the harvesting and drying work, but Safras said that operations regained rhythm during the last week.

The consultancy said the overall profile of the crop remains positive both in terms of agricultural yields as regarding quality.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.