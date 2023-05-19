Brazil coffee harvest picking up, only slightly below normal - report

May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 coffee harvest has reached around 9% of the total area, according to an estimate released on Friday by consultancy Safras & Mercado, who said that field work rhythm has improved in recent days.

"Drier weather has helped to increase harvest pace, particularly in Rondonia," said Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach, referring to the Brazilian state in the Amazon region that produces mostly the robusta variety.

The consultancy said that farmers had harvested 10% of the total coffee area by this time last year. The 5-year average is also 10%.

It estimated that around 18% of robusta coffee fields have been harvested (19% last year, 20% five-year average), while the arabica coffee harvest is seen at 4% (5% last year, 5% five-year average).

Brazil had above-average rains in April, which delayed the maturing of coffee crops, but the weather in May has been favorable for full development and harvesting, as well as for drying the harvested coffee.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.