Brazil coffee harvest lagging pace of previous years -report

Coffee growers in Brazil harvested 17% of the 2021 crop by May 25, a slower pace than seen a year ago and below the average for this time of the year, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

At this time in 2020 coffee farmers in the world's largest producer had collected 19% of the crop, below the 5-year average of 20%.

Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach said on Thursday that many farmers decided to slightly postpone fieldwork, because most cherries were not ripe enough for harvesting.

The slower maturation might be linked to the erratic weather Brazil has experienced. Coffee fields have had less rain than normal over the development cycle since last year's harvest.

Safras projects a crop of 56.5 million 60-kg bags in Brazil this year. Based on that estimate, it says that 9.3 million bags of new-crop coffee have been collected so far.

